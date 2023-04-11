Last September Team Ninjas announced his Rise of the Ronina game with a strong historical component that aims to ride the wave linked to Japanese history that has colored some of the latest productions.

During an interview done with Famitsu However, Fumihiko Yasuda, head of Team Ninja, explained that his team plans to release a new game every year, including this one.

If therefore Rise of the Ronin, according to the statements, will be released in 2024, of logic this year a new game from Team Ninja will have to arrive. Talking about Rise of the Ronin: “We have been developing Rise of the Ronin for about 7 years and plan to release it in 2024.”

Team Ninja is a team that has its roots in gaming history, with titles such as Ninja Gaidenand which over time has been able to renew itself by proposing its own vision of soulslike with Nioh And Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Speaking of Wo Long, the game came out this year but Yasuda explained that the next game is in development, so that can’t be the 2023 title.

Obviously people immediately flew to a possible reboot of Ninja Gaiden or from the fighting game series of Dead or Alive. Now we just have to wait and find out if a new game will really arrive this year, surprisingly