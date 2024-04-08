After two years of conflict in Ukraine, casualties in the Ukrainian Army are estimated between 70,000 and 100,000 soldiers. But there are other losses, other wounds that are not seen, but that can also be estimated and counted: about 12 million people, including boys and girls, suffer from more or less acute post-traumatic stress in Ukraine.

The battle on the mental health level is less visible but just as devastating as the one being fought on the front. Thousands of Ukrainians, direct or indirect victims of the Russian invasion, carry the mourning, uncertainty and pain of war.

Post-traumatic stress and anxiety are growing among the population as the conflict enters its third year of war and with no signs of an easing of hostilities, an element that further aggravates the mental health of civil society.



