LVIV (Reuters) – The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the Russian invasion began, Ukraine’s attorney general’s office said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app.

Of the total, 64 children were killed in the Kiev region and another 50 died in the Donetsk region, the cabinet said.

In addition, 199 children were injured.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the information.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets)

