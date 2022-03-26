If there is a fully consolidated couple in dragon ball that’s definitely the one bulma and Vegeta. Unlike Goku and Milkwho have their friction due to their different personalities, the aforementioned get along quite well.

It is clear the love that he feels Prince of the Saiyans for the smartest woman in the series. This despite the fact that the way they met was not the most cordial possible. At first bulma I was very afraid of him.

That was in the days of Dragon Ball Z and during the battle on the planet Namek. Nobody in those times would have thought that she would end up feeling something for Vegeta.

It was after the defeat against frieza and that this Saiyan He stayed on Earth that the relationship between the two began in a formal way. At first he was a ‘guest’ in the house of bulma, but then his stay evolved into something more. But she did not show herself clearly.

In fact, many fans were surprised when it was revealed to trunks. No one imagined that the relationship between Vegeta and bulma It would have evolved so much.

At first this Saiyan behaved more or less cold, but things have changed. In the series of Super it was evident that he cared much more for his wife.

To the point of getting angry when Bills hit her. Also because of her refusal to fight when she was about to give birth.

Bulma and Vegeta’s relationship in Dragon Ball Super is unbeatable

In that sense Vegeta taught a lesson Goku As for the care of his partner, something that the protagonist of the series has a lot to learn. Well, this great relationship between the prince of the saiyans and his wife we ​​can see her in the cosplay accompanying this note.

It is a contribution from the cosplayers Logan Chitwood (@loganchitwood) and Morimi Hime (@morimihime), in which the first interprets Vegeta and the second to bulma.

He wears the classic pink shirt with the legend ‘badman’ on the back, and she the red dress that was once seen in the series of dragon ball.

In the background they have the spaceship built by bulma on Capsule Corpwhich Vegeta used to train, and sometimes, to travel.

On Instagram can be read ‘Fix my ship at once, woman!’. It’s a good recreation of these characters and you could well imagine dialogue like that in one of the anime episodes.

Source.