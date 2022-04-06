By Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder

(Reuters) – Russian artillery fire killed at least two people and wounded five at a relief distribution point on Wednesday as Moscow forces shelled towns in eastern Ukraine, local officials said.

Authorities in eastern Luhansk urged civilians to withdraw “as long as it is safe”, warning that Russian bombing could cut off escape routes.

Ukraine says Russian troops that invaded on February 24 are regrouping and preparing for a new offensive in the Donbass area, which includes Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko shared photos online from the town of Vuhledar, where he said Russian artillery fire hit a humanitarian aid distribution point.

The photos showed two women lying on the floor. Another person had a serious leg injury and a fourth was shown with a bloody leg being helped into a rescue vehicle.

“At the moment, it is known that two people were killed and five were injured. We document all crimes committed by the Russian Federation on our land,” Kyrylenko wrote.

Russia denies attacking civilians. Reuters was unable to immediately verify Kyrlyenko’s account of the incident.

Local officials reported fighting in many parts of eastern Ukraine and there were also reports of shelling and fighting in the south, where the port city of Mariupol is besieged and besieged by Russian forces.

