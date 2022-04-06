Home page world

Boris Becker comes to court with his partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro and his son Noah. © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ex-tennis star Boris Becker is on trial in London for alleged cover-ups in his bankruptcy proceedings. Judgment could come soon.

London – On the home stretch of the London criminal case against Boris Becker, the judge responsible began to summarize the arguments for and against the ex-tennis professional.

The 54-year-old is accused of concealing assets in his bankruptcy proceedings. One aspect of the process is the fact that Becker had his finances organized by others, Judge Deborah Taylor stated at the beginning of her remarks on Wednesday. Looking at documents signed by Becker, she said, “He says he signed them but never read them.”

In his plea, Becker’s defense attorney emphasized that it was not a crime to rely on advisors. The Londoner by choice firmly rejects the accusation that the prosecution deliberately withheld the assets. Theoretically, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Becker appeared in court again, accompanied by his girlfriend and son Noah. Wearing a pinstripe suit, he followed the proceedings from a glass case inside the courtroom.

The jury has since retired to deliberate. Judge Deborah Taylor urged the jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court to consider everything they heard in the trial and come to a common decision. It was initially unclear how long it would take for the jury to reach its verdict on whether or not Becker was guilty of the 24 charges. This can theoretically happen within minutes, but discussions behind closed doors that can last for days are also possible. dpa