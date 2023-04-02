The Russian presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April is “a slap in the face of the international community”said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“I urge the current members of the United Nations Security Council to thwart any attempt by Russia to abuse its presidency,” Kuleba tweeted, on the first day that Moscow assumes the monthly leadership of the UN executive body.

Russia yesterday assumed the rotating presidency of the Security Council of the

UN, a responsibility that he will occupy for a month and that is fundamentally formal, but that it has angered the Ukrainian government and has generated calls for a boycott.

During April, the Russian delegation will be in charge of managing the work agenda and chairing the meetings of the highest body of decision of the United Nations, at the head of which a Member State is placed each month based on a rotation in alphabetical order.

One of the main benefits of the position is that the Presidency can organize special sessions on matters that it considers particularly important and that are often attended by members of the Government.

In the Russian case, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to travel to New York to chair at least two of these meetings, one focused on respect for the United Nations Charter and another on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to diplomatic sources.

The official program, which will be approved and presented next Monday, is full in any case of routine meetings on the different conflicts and issues that the Council deals with, regardless of who chairs it.

“A Bad Joke”

For Ukraine, however, seeing Russia at the helm of the most important body in the

The UN is “a bad joke”, according to what its Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said this week. “

Russia usurped a seat, it is waging a colonial war, its leader is a war criminal wanted by the ICC for kidnapping children,” Kuleba said via Twitter, referring to the Ukrainian position that Moscow illegally inherited the seat of the Soviet Union and the recent decision of the International Criminal Court against Vladimir Putin.

In a recent opinion piece, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsyastressed that the Presidency gives Russia real power, He recalled that the last time he held it was when the invasion began and he defended that there is a legal basis to exclude him from that position, and even to expel him from the Security Council.

This interpretation of the rules, however, clashes with that of most countries, including Western powers, which consider that the rules do not allow such a measure.

For now, the Council countries are not expected to listen to calls for boycotts launched by some pro-Ukrainian organizations and, at best, could choose to send lower-ranking diplomats to some of the meetings organized by

Russia, according to diplomats.

In general, the rest of the powers consider that the work of the body should not be endangered and downplay the figure of the Presidency. “I don’t think we should give it great importance,” said a Western diplomat this week who requested anonymity and who was convinced that Russia will exercise responsibility in a “professional” manner.

