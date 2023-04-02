Home page politics

According to Russian state TV, Vladimir Putin should take care of Finland. “We have to liberate the brother people,” demanded guests.

Moscow – Again, the Russian state TV has delivered a scandal: TV commentators on the program “60 Minutes” discussed whether Moscow’s military should “liberate” Finland. Background: The Scandinavian country is about to join NATO.

Guest Dimitri Absalov described the situation in Finland as “chaotic” and “already beyond our control”. Rossiya-1However, presenter Olga Skabeeva said that Finland is “our historic country” and urged Russia to act against Finland’s threatened NATO membership. “We have to liberate the brother people of the Finns,” she said shortly before the parliamentary elections in Finland.

Russian state TV: Putin should “liberate Finland”

The idea met with resistance from Absalow. He stressed that Russian forces should focus on the ongoing invasion, which has stalled in recent months. Russia continues to record losses in Ukraine. “Let’s liberate everything else first, and then deal with the fraternal Finns,” Absalov said, doubting that a “liberation” of Finland would “take place” in our time.

Meanwhile Finland comes one Nato-Membership closer and closer. The Turkish parliament voted in favor of Finland’s NATO membership last Thursday. Thus, Helsinki has cleared the last hurdle to become the newest state in the military alliance. At the same time, this means a heavy blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Finland membership would bring NATO closer to Russia’s borders

Putin’s concerns about the eastward expansion of the military alliance were in the months leading up to his war with the Ukraine one of the most important issues in international relations. Finland’s membership would bring it closer to NATO of Russia bring limits. Both states share a common northern border.

Finland and Sweden had renounced NATO membership for decades, but officially tried to join after Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine in February. However, the two countries’ membership was delayed for several months as Turkey objected to its ties with Kurdish groups in Syria, which it classifies as terrorist organizations.

While Finland progresses towards membership, Sweden’s accession has continued to be delayed. (mse)