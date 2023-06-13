A Russian airstrike has hit a residential neighborhood in the city of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine, causing an unknown number of civilian casualties. The local authorities reported it. On Telegram, the military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, reported “dead and wounded”. “Another terrorist act by the Russians targeting the residential sector. At night. Insidious. Cruel,” Lysak wrote on Ukrinform.

Read also

Earlier the head of the local military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, had reported an attack on a five-story building and the possibility that people were trapped in the rubble.

The enemy used Kh-101/555 cruise missiles in the night attack on Kiev. All missiles were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems.

Russian forces also launched Iranian-made Shahed unidirectional attack drones on Kharkiv overnight, targeting a civilian industrial enterprise within the city limits.