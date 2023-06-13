Aurora Ramazzotti also expressed her opinion on the death of Silvio Berlusconi. In the past few hours, the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti has decided to have her say on the accusations of “fake respectability” that many are making to the many VIPs who have expressed their condolences to the family of the former Prime Minister died yesterday at the age of 86.

The showgirl in particular wanted to defend the Knight and whoever felt like writing a message of affection towards him after his death. “I say? The concept of “freedom of thought” has been completely destroyed by social networks – the words of the showgirl and influencer -. No, no one has the right to exult or celebrate to exploit death. It doesn’t matter that he was a politician and that you are against what you call fake do-gooders that death brings with it. It has always been customary to express condolences for a death in respect of the family and people close to the deceased. You had 86 years to say what you wanted about him.”

Then he adds: “Using social media to defame him today is not freedom of thought, it is indelicacy towards those who love him, given that he is no longer here to answer. If you don’t want to join the fake do-gooders, seal your mouth or put those hands in your pockets for once. No one forces you to write nice things, but at least today just think about the bad things. I said it”.