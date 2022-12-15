A Russian bombardment caused this Thursday two dead in Kherson and left this city in southern Ukraine “totally” without electricityrecaptured by kyiv forces in November, local authorities reported.

“The enemy attacked the center of the city again, 100 meters from the regional administration” bombed the day before, said the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, on Telegram.

The bombardment caused “two deaths”, it added. Soon after, the regional governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, reported that the attacks left the city “totally without electricity.”

“An intense shelling against essential infrastructure continues” in the town, he said on Telegram. “As soon as possible, the electric service workers will start restoring power,” he added.

The city of Kherson has been the target of Russian attacks almost daily since it was recaptured by the Ukrainians a month ago. On Thursday, it was bombarded three times, according to the local press. The day before, the attack against the regional administration caused six injuries, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

Across the Kherson region, three civilians were killed and 13 wounded on Wednesday.Tymoshenko reported in another message on Telegram. Among the victims is an eight-year-old boy who succumbed to his injuries, added a military spokesman for the region.

In addition, the UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, presented this Thursday a report from his office in which he documents the killings of at least 441 civilians in Ukraine (341 men, 72 women, 20 boys and eight girls) which according to him could constitute war crimes by the invading Russian army.

Authorities recommend evacuation

Faced with almost constant attacks and difficult living conditions in Kherson, the authorities are asking residents to evacuate the city to safer areas, a regional official was quoted as saying by Suspilné public television. Hundreds of people leave the city every day, according to this official.



Total, about 11,000 residents left Kherson Since the announcement of the voluntary evacuations by the Ukrainian authorities, after regaining control, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Shortly after the start of the Russian invasion in February, Moscow forces occupied the city, which until then had about 300,000 inhabitants, and virtually the entire region.

When the Ukrainian army seized the area from the Russian forces, they had to withdraw to the other bank of the Dnieper River.

Before his withdrawal, the russians destroyed the infrastructure of public services base, according to local authorities.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from agencies