In the last few days after consuming alcohol while intoxicated At least 24 people have died in a northern Indian state where the sale of liquor is illegala hospital source told EFE on Thursday.

Despite this, local media raise the figure to a total of 39 suspicious deaths.

“Twenty-four people have died from alcohol consumption following post-death tests,” said SD Singh, the deputy superintendent of the Sadar district government hospital in the northern state of Bihar, where the incident took place. .

The first cases of adulterated alcohol poisoning were reported last Tuesday in the town of Doilaalthough more deaths have since occurred in neighboring towns, reported the Indian Express newspaper, which raised the number of suspicious deaths to 39.

Along with the increase in victims, the case has led to a political confrontation between the regional authorities and the opposition in Bihar.

In Bihar, the sale of alcoholic beverages has been prohibited since 2016 to try to reduce violent acts, especially against women.



Bihar’s head of government and member of the socialist Janata Dal party, Nitish Kumar, defended the ban in force in the state on Thursday, noting that “it has benefited a lot of people, and a large number of people have given up alcohol.”

It was Kumar himself who imposed the ban on alcohol in 2016, a measure now protested by local parliamentarians from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in India but the opposition in Bihar.

The state’s opposition leader, Vijay Kumar Sinha, took to Twitter to denounce the deaths as a result of the failed ban policy, and the Indian news agency ANI showed footage of local BJP MPs protesting against Kumar.

Adulterated alcohol, a common evil in India

The consumption of illegal and adulterated alcohol in India usually occurs in rural areas or the most depressed areas of cities due to its low price.

These deaths from adulterated alcohol consumption are frequent in the country, even where there are no restrictionswith recent tragedies such as the one that occurred at a tea plantation in the northeastern state of Assam in 2019, which killed at least 155 people.

In the most recent case, last July, At least 40 people have died and more than fifty have been hospitalized in the western state of Gujarat.where the sale of alcohol is also prohibited, due to the consumption of methanol dissolved with water, and sold as brandy.

EFE