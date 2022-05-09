Today in Russia is the day of the great military parade to commemorate the victory over Germany in the Second World War. President Vladimir Putin is ready to give a speech on the development of his war against Ukraine.

The celebrations will start in the morning. On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the victory, there will also be a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square to mark the occasion, with around 11,000 soldiers expected to attend. Tanks and other military equipment will parade. Eight fighter jets will form the letter “Z” in the sky, which is the official symbol of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The “Z” stands for the Russian phrase “za pobedu”, or “for victory”.

There has been speculation that Putin might order a general or partial mobilization of soldiers on Monday, even though the Kremlin has already dismissed this as “nonsense”.

Unlike in previous years, this time no foreign head of state will be a guest on the parade.

In Kiev today will be a normal working day, a curfew has not even been imposed as it was originally planned to do. Nothing has been celebrated in Ukraine on May 9 for years now, in what appears to be an attempt to erase the past or rewrite history, according to the Russians’ accusations. “No parade and no party and this in reaction to the fact that Moscow uses May 9 as an instrument of reaffirmation of its imperial power”, explain the sources.