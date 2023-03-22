What has happened in the last hours

On day 391 of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, here’s the top news at 8pm this Tuesday, March 21:

– Putin affirms that the Chinese peace plan serves as a basis for negotiations.Russian President Vladimir Putin sees Beijing’s proposal to end the war as a feasible roadmap. “China’s peace plan can be taken as the basis for an agreement on Ukraine when the West and Kiev are ready for it,” said the Russian president at the conclusion of his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow.

– The Japanese prime minister travels by surprise to Ukraine on a “historical visit”. The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has traveled by surprise to Ukraine for a visit that kyiv has valued as very significant. “This historic visit is a sign of strong solidarity and cooperation between Ukraine and Japan,” said Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Djeppar. The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has also thanked the visit of the Japanese president, whom he considers “a truly powerful defender of the international order and a long-time friend of Ukraine”, as he has published on his official Telegram channel. “Mr. Kishida has arrived in Ukraine at a time when it is important to step up global leadership to protect the United Nations Charter and international security in general,” Zelensky added.

– Zelenski communicates that he will participate in the next G-7 summit by videoconference. The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, has affirmed that he will participate in the next G-7 summit in Japan through a videoconference after being invited by the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, who has visited Kiev by surprise and has met with the Ukrainian president this Tuesday.

– Russia denounces a Ukrainian drone attack in Bryansk. The governor of the Russian province of Briansk, on the border with Ukraine, announced Tuesday that Ukraine has attacked an oil pumping station with a drone, without causing casualties. “Ukrainian armed forces have used a drone to attack the territory of the Novozybkov oil pumping station, belonging to [la empresa petrolera estatal rusa] Transneft. There are no victims to lament,” Briansk Governor Alexandre Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.