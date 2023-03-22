Hogwarts Legacy is a huge success and many have loved the game world and its characters. Among the favorites of many is the nice Professor Garlick, teacher of Herbology. Even the world of cosplay has exploited it as the subject of their creations, as it demonstrates lenatsuki with your own Professor Garlick cosplay.

lenatsuki offers us a simple but faithful cosplay of Professor Garlick. The young Herbology teacher appears in the Hogwarts Legacy game and she teaches us various things about the world of plants and how to use them to fight.

Tell us what you think of the Professor Garlick cosplay made by lenatsuki? Has the Hogwarts Legacy character been recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?