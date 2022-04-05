“Zelensky has to make peace with himself. He has to calm down, he is politically incapable”. These are the words of Professor Alessandro Orsini who in Cartabianca, on Raitre, speaks about the war between Ukraine and Russia. “If this is a war that only affects Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Zelensky does what he wants. If we risk a nuclear war, Zelensky has to calm down and can’t think of plunging into World War III or asking hundreds of companies. Italians to be swept away. If we are involved, Zelensky must accept that Italy and Europe have a say “, says the professor of sociology of international terrorism.

“Five days before the Russian invasion began, German Chancellor Scholz had attempted mediation: Zelensky should have renounced NATO and declare Ukraine neutrality, he refused,” he adds. “The Italian government must take the lead in the diplomacy of peace, it must make itself available for the recognition of the Donbass and the Crimea. I do not entrust the situation to Zelensky, this man is totally incapable of politically speaking”, he says.

“I do not think from a political point of view but from a humanitarian point of view: I prefer that children live in a dictatorship and not die under bombs in the name of democracy. A child can be happy even in a dictatorship”, continues Orsini.

The last few days have been dominated by horror for the images of the Bucha massacres. “It is a horror, it impresses me that no one thinks of launching a very strong peace initiative. Either Italy sends soldiers to protect the Ukrainians, or we need to make peace. The middle solution is the worst. hypothesis that it was not the Russians: from a moral point of view nothing changes, there are people massacred every day by the Russians. Italy must take the lead in the peace process or we will have more massacres “, says Orsini.