Dhe former professional soccer player Oleksandr Sucheko is one of those killed who were discovered on Sunday in the village of Motyshyn west of Kyiv. This was announced by the players’ union FIFPro on Tuesday, with reference to information from the Ukrainian players’ union. The 25-year-old Sucheko, most recently active for the club FK Kudrivka, was the son of the mayor of Motyschyn. Her death was confirmed by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Sunday.

Previously, residents of Motyschyn had said that 50-year-old Olga Sucheko had been killed in execution style along with her husband and son. Accordingly, the three were kidnapped by Russian troops on March 23. The bodies were buried in a sand pit in a wooded area behind buildings that had served as shelters for Russian troops when the town was occupied.

Before the war, about 1,000 people lived in Motyshyn, which is about 40 kilometers away from Bucha. FK Kudrivka called for donations for Oleksandr’s sister Elena and other surviving family members, including via his Instagram account.