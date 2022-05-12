Russia will present new evidence of alleged US military biological activities in Ukraine at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council scheduled for tomorrow. This was announced by the Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, on his Telegram channel, according to reports from the Sputnik agency.

“We have asked for an open meeting of the United Nations Security Council to present new evidence on military biological programs carried out at US biolabs in Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 am New York time (4 pm in Italy, ed.) “wrote Polyanskiy.