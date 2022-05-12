Before a crowded Old Trafford, with more than 65 thousand people in the grand finale of the FA Youth Cupthe traditional tournament in England that brings together the best youth teams in the country, the footballer Alexander Garnacho lived an unforgettable night with him Man Utd, who, thanks to his double, beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 to consecrate himself as the great champion.
The player born in Spain is the son of Patricia Ferreyra Fernández, a woman of Argentine nationality, reason why the door was opened to the summons of the selection directed by Lionel Scaloni, who called him for the last two qualifying matches against Venezuela and Ecuador.
17 years old, who started in the lower divisions of the Atletico Madrid from Spain Before arriving at United, he celebrated one of the goals like Cristiano Ronaldo, his idol, and then decided to celebrate the title with the “Albiceleste” flag hanging, a gesture that quickly became viral on social networks, with the total approval of the fans. Argentines.
Manchester won this title again after eleven years and stretched its advantage in the historical table with Chelsea: United was crowned 11 times, two more than the “Blues”, a rival against whom Garnacho recently made his debut in the Premier League, with his family excited in the stands. Will it make history?
