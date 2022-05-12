Garnacho was born in Spain and was in the Atleti youth academy. He signed for the Manchester United subsidiary, celebrates penalties like Cristiano and has chosen to play with Argentina. I hope a good pufo comes out because we’re going to have to put up with it if not.

pic.twitter.com/nXNpuAUcGr

– KING CHOLO (@Reycholosimeone) May 12, 2022