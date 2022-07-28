Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will consider the request for an interview on a prisoner exchange made by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, “when he has time”. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, answering at a distance to her US counterpart, Ned Price. The United States has sent a request to Russia for a telephone interview between Blinken and Lavrov.

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay attention to this request when he has time. Now he has a busy schedule of international contacts: the Council of Ministers of the SCO in Tashkent and bilateral meetings,” Zakharova said, quoted by the Interfax agency.