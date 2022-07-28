“Very dangerous and criminal behavior”. The young father Ruud Leliefeld from Borne received a thunderous sermon from the traffic police on the A35 near Hengelo on Thursday morning. A fine of up to 8,700 hung over his head, because he wanted to escape the farmer’s blockade through the driveway. Thanks to the intervention of the mayor of Borne, the fine is torn apart.

#Father #small #children #fined #escaping #farmers #blockade #mayor #jumps #breach