Russian President Vladimir Putin is “willing to negotiate” and the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, with the real risk of war according to the latest news, is only part of Moscow’s wider security concerns. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking with CNN, at the end of a day that began with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who reported that he had told Putin that there are “chances” for a diplomatic dialogue with the West.

Read also

“First of all – Peskov emphasized – Putin has always asked for negotiations and diplomacy. And it was he who initiated the issue of security guarantees for the Russian Federation. Ukraine is only part of the problem, it is part of the most great problem of security guarantees for Russia and of course President Putin is willing to negotiate “.

“We are in a phase in which an invasion could start at any moment”, said at the same time the deputy spokesperson of the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, reiterating that “the path of diplomacy remains available … but we are clear about the prospects on the ground “, with over 100,000 Russian soldiers massed on the Ukrainian borders.

The United States closed the embassy in Kiev and “provisionally transferred” diplomats left over to Lviv after the warning for the repatriation of all non-essential personnel, denouncing, as did the Secretary of State, Antony Bliken, “the dramatic acceleration the strengthening of Russian forces “. “I ordered these measures for a reason, for the safety of our staff. We strongly urge American citizens who still remain in Ukraine to leave the country immediately,” Blinken added, reiterating that “the way for diplomacy to remain open if Russia chooses to engage in good faith “.

“We have not seen any tangible signs, no real signs of de-escalation,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price, speaking of the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis.

Putin “continues to add” land, air and sea military capabilities “to his menu of options, according to the analysis of Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, speaking of the strengthening of the Russian device.