New satellite images show the expansion of alleged espionage bases in Cuba that are allegedly linked to China and with which Beijing may be able to seize sensitive US military data.

According to the criteria of

This was revealed on Tuesday in a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an American think tank based in Washington.

The report of this research organization specifies that These are electronic listening stations and? One of the new buildings is located just over 110 kilometers from the US naval base in Guantanamo.

According to the Research Center, the site, equipped with a powerful network of antennas, has been under construction since 2021 near the city of Santiago de Cuba (east).

Satellite image of electronic surveillance facilities in the town of Bejucal, located in the province of Mayabeque, Cuba. Photo:CSIS/EFE Share

What does China use its alleged spy bases in Cuba for?

According to CSIS, the worrying thing about these supposed stations is that China is taking advantage of its proximity to the southeastern United States to intercept sensitive electronic communications from American military bases, space launch facilities and military and commercial vessels.

The authors of the CSIS report, after years of analyzing satellite images, They also highlighted four other sites where Cuba had “significantly improved and expanded its electronic spying facilities”: Bejucal, El Salao, Wajay and Calabazar.

Some of the facilities had already been identified previously, but the CSIS report provides new details about their capabilities, such as that the Bejucal and Calabazar sites have large satellite dishes, space surveillance equipment even though The communist-ruled island has no satellites or space program of its own.

These capabilities “are likely intended to monitor the activities of other nations,” it said in a report released Monday.

The report says China, through its equipment in Cuba, could also better track its own satellites, since it maintains ground stations in much of the world but not in North America.

A woman walks with a baby stroller down a street in Havana today. Photo:EFE Share

Cuba, located just 145 kilometers from the state of Florida, has had a tense relationship with Washington since Fidel Castro’s revolution in 1959.

Washington and Moscow came to the brink of nuclear war in 1962 after the United States discovered that Soviet nuclear missile sites were being built on the island.

Cuba denies accusations of Chinese spy bases

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío responded to the report on Tuesday, calling it a “campaign of intimidation.” stating in X that the alleged Chinese military bases in Cuba “do not exist.”

The diplomat attacked The Wall Street Journal, which published the report, saying that “without citing a verifiable source or showing evidence, it seeks to scare the public with legends.”

“The Wall Street Journal continues to launch a campaign of intimidation related to #Cuba. Without citing a verifiable source or showing evidence, it seeks to scare the public with legends about Chinese military bases that do not exist and no one has seen, including the US embassy in Cuba,” he added.

American flag at the main port of Los Angeles, California. Photo:EFE/EPA/Etienne Laurent Share

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel, meanwhile, declined to confirm the content of the report at a press conference, but said that The United States has monitored alleged Chinese espionage activities from Cuba for decades and takes all necessary measures to counteract such operations.

In June of last year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also announced that His country was carrying out a counterespionage strategy after having detected that Chinese intelligence had expanded its facilities in Cuba during the Donald Trump Administration. (2017-2021).