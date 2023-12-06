DTEK: The Russian Armed Forces struck a front-line thermal power plant for the sixth time in a month and a half

The Russian Armed Forces attacked a front-line thermal power plant (TPP) for the sixth time in a month and a half. The Ukrainian energy company DTEK reported another attack on the facility in Telegram.

Equipment at the enterprise was damaged, and power engineers began to eliminate the consequences. It is reported that heating was lost in one of the settlements near the thermal power plant.

Earlier, in the Lviv region, an infrastructure facility was attacked by three drones.

On December 4, the head of the Ukrainian Kherson Regional Military Administration (OVA) Alexander Prokudin said that an administrative building, a research institution and an engineering structure were damaged in Kherson.