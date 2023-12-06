Al Nassr faced Istiqlol this Tuesday in the sixth and final matchday of the Asian Champions League. Cristiano’s team, which was already classified as first in the group for the next phase, took a point away. The match ended 1-1 with goals from Dzhalilov and Ghareeb.
In the next five matches, Al Nassr will face crucial challenges in their schedule. With determination and strategy, the team will seek to reach the top of the leaderboard. Each match will be an opportunity to stand out, demonstrating the skill and unity that characterize the talented Al Nassr clan.
Al Nassr will return to the league competition and will do so in their stadium in front of their fans to face a mid-table team such as Al Riyadh.
Al-Nassr will face Al-Shabab again for the third time this season. The last match was won by Al-Nassr 4-0 with a double from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr will return to the league competition and will do so in their stadium to face off against a team that is slowly approaching the top positions.
Al-Nassr travels to one of the most difficult stadiums in the championship, the home of Al-Ittihad. Karim Benzema’s team is not going through its best moment, but they remain one of the superpowers of the Saudi league.
In the long-awaited confrontation between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr, emotion overflows. Two titans of Saudi football meet in an epic clash. The rivalry will fuel the flames of competition as both teams seek victory.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Riyadh
|
December 8
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Shabab
|
December 11
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Marca.com
|
Al Ettifaq
|
December 22th
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Ittihad
|
December 26
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Taawoun
|
December 30
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Marca.com
