Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said today, Tuesday, that his country will receive between 120 and 140 tanks in a “first wave” of shipments from a coalition of 12 countries.
And Ukraine got commitments this month from a group of Western countries to provide it with advanced heavy combat tanks.
“The Tank Alliance now has 12 members,” Kuleba said in an online briefing. And I can note that in the first wave of contributions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive between 120 and 140 Western-style tanks.
He added that Kyiv was working behind the scenes to obtain approval from more countries to provide it with tanks.
Ukraine has expressed fear that Russia will launch a major attack in the coming weeks or months.
