The Groningen gas field may not yet be closed definitively, the Gasunie advises the cabinet. If the Groningen field remains on the pilot light, gas production can be quickly restarted if the Netherlands runs out of gas in the coming winter.

The gas tap in Groningen has been on the pilot light since October. This means that a minimal amount of gas is extracted, so that the wells can remain open. The cabinet wants to close the gas fields definitively this year or next year and close the wells. But due to the war in Ukraine, the supply of gas from abroad to our country has become uncertain. Russia cut off most of its gas supplies to Western Europe last year in response to the sanctions.

Gasunie is responsible for the transport of all natural gas in our country. Due to the uncertain situation in Europe, Gasunie advises to keep the field on the pilot light for at least another year. According to the company, there is still too much uncertainty about the import of foreign gas now that Russia has stopped supplying. The government will decide in June whether the advice will be followed.

Nitrogen factory

According to State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining), the gas field can be closed definitively in October of this year, provided there are alternatives to Groningen gas. Vijlbrief does not want to keep the wells on the pilot light longer than necessary. In an interview with this site, he recently said that he wants to give Groningen residents the certainty that this or a subsequent cabinet will not open the gas tap again.

A number of conditions must be met in order to be able to definitively close the wells in Groningen. The government wants to make sure that no shortages arise, for instance as a result of which households can no longer cook. One of those conditions is that sufficient gas can be purchased from other countries.

Another condition is that that gas can also be processed. Imported gas has a different composition than gas from Groningen. To make it suitable for Dutch homes, it must be mixed with nitrogen. The construction of an additional factory in Zuidbroek has been delayed for a long time. It should have been ready in early 2022. According to Vijlbrief, the factory will now be fully operational by October 1 at the latest. That is a considerable delay, but in time for the closure of the Groningen gas field.

