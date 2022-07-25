The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the receipt of three Gepard air defense systems from Germany

Ukraine received three anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) “Gepard” and ammunition from Germany. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Republic Alexei Reznikov, reports RIA News.

According to Reznikov, Kyiv is waiting for the delivery of another 12 air defense systems. Three complexes that arrived in Ukraine have already been placed at the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), he added.