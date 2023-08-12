Home page politics

In the Ukraine war, deadly greetings can be sent behind the front lines of Russia for a donation. That’s the background.

KIEV – A year and a half after the start of the Russian all-out attack on Ukraine, Kiev is still fighting fiercely against the aggression from the north-east. The first war in Europe since the Kosovo war has repeatedly led to creative donation ideas – because war costs money.

An example: A simple artillery shell of caliber 155 mm (NATO standard) costs according to information from Süddeutsche Zeitung around 3000 euros. These same grenades can now be provided with greetings for a donation.

Deadly post for Russia: Donation model is not new in Ukraine

The idea is not new, already in the first year of the war we were able to discuss the project BOOMBOARD lethal salutes be sent behind the Russian front lines. The project is now complete, but under the name revengefor donations can still be given in exchange for greetings on bombs and artillery shells.

The project offers donors the opportunity to place a personalized lettering on one of the grenades or rockets for payments over 500 US dollars. In return for the donation, you get a photo of the grenade and more information on how to use it, according to the project’s website.

Ukraine War: Donors from around the world have grenades autographed

To date, the project has raised $228,430 in donations and saluted 365 strikes, according to the campaign. Donations come from all over the world.

So far, 16 donations have come from Germany. This puts Germany in third place in the donation ranking, behind the USA and Ukraine. In total, donations were received from 33 different countries, as the organization writes. For example, a grenade reads in Dutch “Revenge for MH17”, i.e. for the victims of the passenger plane shot down by Russian separatists, most of whose occupants were from the Netherlands. The English phrase “Revenge for the Mariupol Theater” refers to the bombing of the Mariupol Theater on the 22nd day of the Russian war of aggression, which was used as a shelter for around 500 women and children at the time of the shelling.

Official permission for the actions has been obtained from the Ukrainian military, according to information from the washington post, However not. The campaign seems to be going down well in the USA in particular. A donor reported last summer that she also gave the rockets with the message as gifts to friends and family, like them Washington Post writes.

Donations for soldiers: The campaign has been collecting since 2014

The proceeds from the fundraising campaign flow into the campaign pot “Come Back Alive” (in English: come back alive). The campaign has been supporting the Ukrainian military since 2014, after Russia sent militias to the Donbass region of Ukraine in the wake of the Maidan protests.

Funded by the Come Back Alive campaign:

drones and UAVs – 2919

– 2919 helmets – 5660

– 5660 means of communication – 17.016

– 17.016 cars – 77

– 77 night vision devices – 4314

– 4314 protective vests – 17.206

– 17.206 laptops, tablets – 5073

– 5073 Other – 47,466

– 47,466 Total money raised – Over $135,000,000

– Over $135,000,000 Source: Come Back Alive

In addition to medical care, the support also includes support with technical equipment such as communication devices and drones.

Russia as a terrorist state: Ukraine wants “revenge”

On their website, they explain why the Ukrainians resort to such a macabre fundraiser: “Famine. shattered lives. deaths. Russia has become a terrorist state. It’s time to act.”

The BOOMBOARD project, which has meanwhile been completed, shows that campaigns of this kind can be a great support for the military. The campaign conducted over 4000 artillery strikes and also funded four attack drones. In total, BOOMBOARD raised $200,000. (Lucas Maier)