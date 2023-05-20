Evgheny Prigozhin announced the complete capture of Bakhmut by his forces, in a video posted on Wagner’s Telegram channel. The commander of the Russian mercenaries after more than seven months of fighting announced the conquest of the city in camouflage, in front of a group of men with their faces covered, with black Wagner flags and Russian flags.

Against the background of Prigozhin’s words, cannon shots are heard. In his brief speech, Prigozhin does not fail to attack Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of Staff, Valery Gerasimov.

The Wagner mercenaries will leave Bakhmut on the 25th “to rest”, Prigozhin anticipated, specifying that the city will then be transferred under the control of the Russian Defense Ministry.

But Kiev denies it the complete conquest of Bakhmut. While acknowledging that the situation is difficult, Ukraine denies that the city has been taken by the Russians. “Intense fighting in Bakhmut, the situation is critical,” said Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, adding however that Ukrainian forces “hold defense”. “At the moment, our defenders control certain industrial plants and infrastructure in the area,” she stressed.

The city of Bakhmut has been completely liberated during the special military operation in Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense announced it late in the evening, reports Tass. ”The assault teams of the private military company Wagner, with the support of the artillery and aviation of the southern battle group, they completed the liberation of the city“, the ministry said.