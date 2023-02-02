Home page politics

From: Nadja Austel, Vincent Büssow, and Stefan Krieger

Split

The Ukraine war now lasts around eleven months. Ukraine warns of Russian spring offensive The current development in the news ticker.

Zelenskyj warns: Russia is planning a “revenge campaign” against Ukraine and “free Europe”.

Russia is planning a “revenge campaign” against Ukraine and “free Europe”. Order from the Kremlin: Putin wants to fully conquer Donetsk and Luhansk by March.

Putin wants to fully conquer Donetsk and Luhansk by March. Lavrov interview: For Russia, peace is in the hands of the West.

For Russia, peace is in the hands of the West. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 9.45 p.m.: According to the evening report of the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian forces plan to destroy roads, bridges and dams in the Kharkiv region. Accordingly, Russia is preparing to destroy the regional infrastructure.

In addition, the General Staff reports that Russia is preparing a covert mobilization in the Russian-held areas of Donetsk. Specifically, all state and local agencies would be directed to submit lists of those exempt from military service to the Military Commissariat. All of these individuals would be screened and then drafted into military service in the ranks of the occupying army.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

News on the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj warns Europe – Russia is planning a “revenge campaign”

+++ 6.44 p.m.: According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, Russia is currently pooling its forces for a spring offensive. Moscow is preparing for a “revenge campaign” against Ukraine and “free Europe,” Zelensky said during a visit by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and 15 other EU representatives to Kyiv.

Parts of a Russian armored division in the Ukraine war. (symbol photo) © Alexander Galperin / Imago Images

News about the Ukraine war: Russia apparently kidnapped 50 students

+++ 6.10 p.m.: Russia has kidnapped 50 high school students from the Luhansk region to the Russian region of Tatarstan, special forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces report. Accordingly, Moscow offers forcibly deported Ukrainian youth a scholarship to local universities if they pass the final exams in Russia. According to the Ukrainian military, the kidnappings aim to “assimilate the youth”.

It is assumed that thousands of children from the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine have now been forcibly deported to Russia. In mid-January 2023, Daria Herasymchuk, advisor to the Ukrainian President for children’s rights and rehabilitation, assumed that almost 14,000 Ukrainian children and young people had been kidnapped by Moscow. According to them, only 125 of them have been brought back to Ukraine so far.

News in the Ukraine war: Russian missiles hit children’s hospital

+++ 4.30 p.m.: The Russian Army fired missiles at Kramatorsk again during the Ukraine war. 15 residential buildings, a children’s hospital and a school, as well as garages and cars were damaged, like the Ukrainska Pravda reported. Five civilians were also injured in the attack, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the military administration of Donetsk region. He calls on the population to stay in the air-raid shelters.

Russian forces also attacked a village in Kherson Oblast on Thursday. The press service of the region’s military administration said: “Two women, a man and a five-year-old boy were injured by Russian shrapnel.” The child was said to be in moderately critical condition. All victims were admitted to medical facilities.

News in the Ukraine war: Belarus and Russia end exercises

+++ 2.05 p.m.: Russia and Belarus have completed joint exercises of their air forces. According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the two-week maneuver was used by the defense to prepare for possible combat missions. The exercises included training in “air reconnaissance, air strike diversion, air cover of key objects and communications,” according to Pavel Muraveyko, first deputy secretary of state of the Belarusian Security Council. The exercises were “exclusively defensive in nature”. The information cannot be independently verified.

News about the Ukraine war: Putin wants to completely conquer Donetsk and Luhansk by March

+++ 12.30 p.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have given the order to seize the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by March. At the same time, according to Ukraine’s assessment, the Russian Federation does not have the resources for an offensive from Belarus. But there are signs that Russia is preparing a new attempt at a massive offensive and conquest of the east of the country.

“We see that the Russian occupying forces are moving additional assault groups, units, weapons and military equipment to the East. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Putin gave the order to capture the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions by March,” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday (February 2).

Ukraine war news: For Russia, peace is in the hands of the West

+++ 10.00 a.m.: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would respond to the delivery of Western longer-range weapons to Kyiv by trying to push Ukrainian forces further from the borders. This is done to create a safe buffer zone, like Reuters reported.

In an interview with Russian state television on Thursday (February 2), Lavrov said everyone wanted the conflict in Ukraine – which Moscow calls a “special military operation” – to end. However, Western support for Kyiv would play an important role in how Russia behaves further.

News about the Ukraine war: Ukraine expects a major Russian offensive

Update from Thursday, February 2, 08:58: Ukraine is assuming a new major Russian offensive on the anniversary of the invasion. This was announced by the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, in an interview with the French news channel on Wednesday evening BFMTV with. “We think the Russians will try something around February 24 as they live in symbolism,” Reznikov said. He named the east and south of Ukraine as the focal points of another possible offensive.

News about the Ukraine war: Putin’s war has already cost the lives of 7,000 civilians in Ukraine

First report from Thursday, February 2, 5:23 a.m.: Moscow/Kyiv – After a heavy rocket hit a residential building in Ukraine, Russia’s president wants Wladimir Putin celebrate a World War II-era victory this Thursday (February 2nd). As Ukraine mourns the dead of rocket terror in Kramatorsk, Putin commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory in the Battle of Stalingrad against the Wehrmacht. To do this, the 70-year-old travels to the city of Volgograd, which is currently called Stalingrad again for a short time according to the place-name signs because of the anniversary. In Ukraine, however, the salvage work continued after the rocket hit Kramatorsk. By Thursday morning, three bodies had been recovered from the rubble. The number of injured rose to 21.

In the war that began on February 24, Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine with rocket attacks, most recently aimed primarily at the country’s energy infrastructure. Again and again, simple houses are hit, which is why many civilians die as a result of Putin’s war. According to the United Nations, more than 7,000 people have died in Ukraine as a result of Putin’s war.

News on the Ukraine war: Selenskyj reports on successes ahead of the summit with the EU

informed in his nightly video message Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit this Friday on “successes” in the work of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies. For example, a police department that is said to have covered a prostitute ring was caught. There was violence against girls, said Selenskyj. There are first arrests. According to the authorities, the officials are said to have collected one million euros in “protection money” every month.

Selenskyj had recently announced that he would take action against corruption, abuse of office and other criminal behavior in the civil service. He said senior officials in the Customs Service had been fired. In addition, the SBU secret service, investigators and prosecutors have carried out dozens of raids in different regions of the country to collect evidence for criminal proceedings. “Justice will be established.”

News on the Ukraine war: EU chief diplomat does not rule out fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is not ruling out the possibility that fighter jets will be delivered to Ukraine, despite the current reluctance of countries such as Germany and the United States. The delivery of tanks was also initially highly controversial, said the Spaniard in the run-up to an EU-Ukraine summit on Friday (February 3). Kyiv. In the end, however, an agreement was reached on the subject and the “red line” was crossed. So far, there have been warnings of escalation risks for all arms deliveries, he said. (Talk to agencies)