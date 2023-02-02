Fires | The apartment was destroyed in a townhouse fire in Sastamala

The resident got out of the burning apartment by himself, and the rescue service evacuated a total of seven people from other apartments.

In Sastamala The apartment in a row house on Urpontie was destroyed by fire late Thursday evening.

The townhouse has a total of five apartments, of which the end apartment was destroyed during demolition. Other apartments suffered smoke damage.

No one was seriously injured in the fire. According to the Pirkanmaa rescue service, the resident got out of the burning apartment by himself, and the rescue service evacuated a total of seven people from other apartments.

The rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized building fire at half past ten in the evening. A total of ten emergency services units went to the scene of the fire.

The Pirkanmaa rescue service continues extinguishing and clearing work at the site. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.