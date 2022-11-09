Home page politics

Of: Marcus Gable

Clear demands for negotiations: The Ukrainians around President Volodymyr Zelenskyj expect a complete withdrawal of the invaders. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



People and material continue to be burned in the Ukraine war. When is the time for talks? Kyiv sees an offer from Russia as a “smoke candle”. The negotiation ticker.

Update from November 9, 11:00 p.m.: Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns Ukraine to exercise restraint. The President said there was “much rejoicing” at the announced Russian withdrawal from parts of the Kherson region. At the same time, he warned in his daily video speech: “But our emotions must be restrained – especially during the war.”

Zelenskyy pointed out that the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers was primarily due to the successes of the Ukrainian armed forces: “The enemy does not give us any gifts, does not make any gestures of good will.”

He also warned decision-makers in Moscow against giving the order to blow up the Kakhovka dam above Cherson or to damage the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. “This would mean that they would declare war on the entire world,” the president said.

First report from November 9th:

Munich – For months people have only been talking about each other. In the course of the Ukraine war, Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of war crimes. The Kremlin thinks Kyiv is planning to use a dirty bomb. On the other hand, Volodymyr Zelenskyy openly describes the big neighbor and aggressor as a terrorist state. After more than eight months of fighting, a diplomatic solution to the conflict seems further away than ever.

Even though Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the withdrawal of troops from parts of the annexed Cherson region via TV, the Ukrainian leadership does not want to accept a new offer of talks. Rather, Kyiv speaks of a “new smoke screen”. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook: “Russian officials begin to offer talks whenever Russian troops suffer defeats on the battlefield.”

Video: Ukrainian children flown to Germany

War in Ukraine: Russian offer of talks only as preparation for a new wave of aggression?

On the contrary, Russia is merely playing for time with the offer of dialogue in order to regroup and strengthen its troops before “new waves of aggression” are initiated, Nikolenko suspects. Selenskyj has recently emphasized several times that the prerequisite for new negotiations between the two warring parties is a complete withdrawal of the troops sent by the Kremlin behind the Russian borders from the time before the Crimea annexation eight years ago.

Nikolenko responded to statements by his Russian counterpart, Maria Zakharova, that Moscow was ready for talks “based on current realities”. She alluded to the current status at the front, which has been postponed towards Russia for weeks as part of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. “We are still ready for talks, we have never refused them,” added Zakharova. Whether she really expected a positive answer remains her secret. (mg, dpa)