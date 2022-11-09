A week ago, the Brooklyn Nets revealed they had fired their head coach Steve Nashafter a lousy start to the campaign, with a then-record of 2 wins and 5 losses.

Rumors quickly began to sound around the NBA, naming Ime Udoka like being the very possible successor to Nash on the Nets’ bench, but this was just that, rumors.

Today, Wednesday, November 9, the club has officially appointed Jack Vaughn as his new head coach, after he took over the interim position following Nash’s firing.

New beginning?

Since Jacque Vaughn took the reins of the team, there have been slight flashes of improvement in the club, achieving a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, with a mark of 4 wins and 7 losses, in the eleventh position of the Eastern Conference, without However, management has fully backed its new strategist.

“Jacque’s knowledge of basketball, competitiveness and his intimate relationship with our team and organization clearly make him the best person to lead our group in the future.“Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

This very Wednesday night, Jacque will have his first test as an established head coach, when the Nets in a duel in New York, face the New York Knicks at 5:30 p.m., Pacific time, at his home, the Barclays Center.