Russia considers the delivery of four Mig-29 fighters from Slovakia to Ukraine as “a destructive step”, in contrast with the declarations of EU leaders on the search for peaceful solutions to the conflict. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Tass agency.

Read also

Slovakia has delivered four Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Jaro Nad announced in a Facebook post, explaining that the next fighters will be delivered in the coming weeks. A few days ago Bratislava promised 13 fighter jets for Kiev’s army.

“This is obviously a destructive step. It contradicts the many statements by EU leaders that ways out must be sought through peaceful means,” she said.

Grushko added that Russia will update the statistics of aircraft shot down over Ukraine. “This is absolutely no surprise to us. It’s just that new figures will be added to our statistics on aircraft downed,” he concluded.