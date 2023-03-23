Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Spontaneous musical performances can truly fascinate their listeners. A musician from Ottawa proves that it doesn’t always have to be like this.

Ottawa – Folk music singer Jessica Pearson is not a blank slate. Already with one her band’s impromptu performance on an Icelandair plane the artist from Ottawa, Canada went viral on social media. Now she’s back in the limelight. She posted a video of herself giving an impromptu performance in a crowded elevator. But just like on board the plane, not everyone seems to be enthusiastic about it.

Musician sings “Country Roads” in the elevator – and annoys the inmates

A spontaneous appearance probably requires a certain amount of courage. One could probably assume that Pearson could have had enough of it. After all, she looks for places for her performances where her listeners cannot run away, but are more or less forced to be part of the concert. Same in the elevator.

As with her performance on the plane, she also sings the song “Country Roads” in the elevator. But while it was evident on the plane that she had also won sympathizers for her performance, the audience in the elevator seemed to be less enthusiastic.

“Nobody liked it”: Musician reaps criticism for spontaneous appearance

In the tik tokThe video shows annoyed looks from the inmates, some looking at the ground, others looking away. But nobody really looks. It almost seems as if people were more embarrassed than fascinated by the performance. The network sees it that way. Because the artist does not get a lot of encouragement for her performance there either.

A user writes: “Not a single person in this elevator liked it”. Another commented: “This is how I imagine my personal hell – trapped in an embarrassment from which no one escapes. Terrible.” Another user agrees: “There’s only one thing worse than getting stuck in an elevator, and that’s this.”

More than two million people watch impromptu performances in the elevator

One user comments: “I couldn’t stand it”, another thinks: “I would have climbed out after five seconds”. Another writes: “My God, that’s uncomfortable”. But even if she gets a lot of criticism, her spontaneous appearances probably have an extraordinarily large PR effect.

Because the video from the elevator has already been viewed by more than 2 million people, a similar number to the appearance on the plane. For comparison: Her videos are usually seen by 1000 to 50,000 people. One user comments: “Yes, the performance is questionable, but sometimes bad attention is better than none. Many know her name now.”

