DAccording to official information, the western Russian city of Kursk was hit by a Ukrainian drone on Sunday night. According to preliminary information, the projectile fell on the roof of a station building, regional governor Roman Starowoit reported to Telegram early in the morning. The roof caught fire and five people were slightly injured by broken glass. The information could not be independently verified. Kursk is the capital of the border region of the same name with Ukraine. The city is a good 500 kilometers south of Moscow.

According to official information, the Russian capital claims to have fended off another drone attack. During the night there was an attempt to fly a drone from the south over Moscow, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram early on Sunday morning. The air defense thwarted this. This, too, could not be verified independently.

The two Moscow airports Vnukovo and Domodedovo temporarily suspended take-offs and landings on Sunday night. A representative of the air traffic services told the Russian state news agency Tass, without giving a reason for the suspension of flight operations.

Seven dead in attack on Chernihiv

In Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, the number of victims after the devastating Russian rocket attack on the city center initially continued to rise until Saturday evening. At least seven people were killed, including a child. Another 144 people were injured by the shelling in the busy city center, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in his video address on Sunday night. 15 children were also among the injured. The Ukrainian head of state also announced retaliation: “Our soldiers will give Russia an answer to this terrorist attack,” he said.







A rocket landed near the Chernihiv Theater on Saturday afternoon. The city center was particularly busy that day because many people were celebrating a harvest festival and were walking back from the church when the attack took place.

After the attack, Unicef ​​Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Regina De Dominicis again called on all parties to protect civilians and keep children out of the line of fire. More than 1,700 children have lost their lives or been injured in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, De Dominicis said in a statement on Saturday evening. “The attacks must stop. Children need to be protected. This country must be given the chance for peace and its children the chance for a future,” she demanded.

Kiev: Training for F-16 has started

The planned delivery of western F-16 fighter jets is likely to take months, but training for Ukrainian pilots has already begun, according to information from Kiev. “The training has already started,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told TV channel 24 Kanal. Ukrainian engineers and technicians are also receiving training on F-16 fighter jets. Where exactly these take place, Resnikov did not say. According to Selenskyj, training sessions are already underway on Swedish Gripen machines.

Denmark and the Netherlands have agreed to supply Ukraine with F-16s and train Ukrainian pilots. Since this is a weapon system from the USA, however, Washington’s approval is required. From there it was said last Thursday that Denmark and the Netherlands wanted to be able to pass on the F-16 quickly. Nevertheless, it should still be several months before the aircraft can actually be delivered.

During a visit to Sweden, Zelenskyy thanked the Scandinavian country for its support. According to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the two signed a letter of intent to jointly produce, train and maintain the Combat Vehicle 90, a Swedish tank. However, Kristersson did not respond to Zelenskyj’s demand for the delivery of the Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet.