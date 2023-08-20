Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announced the suppression of an attempt to attack the capital with the help of UAVs

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in his Telegramchannel reported on the prevention of an attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which was heading towards the capital. In addition, the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit told about the suppression of an attempt to attack the railway station in Kursk.

Stopped on approach to the capital

According to the Ministry of Defense, the air defense forces (ADD) discovered a drone flying over the territory of the Stupinsky district of the Moscow region in the direction of the capital. It is noted that he was suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW) and, having lost control, crashed in a deserted area. There were no casualties or damage.

Sobyanin, in turn, clarified that the attack was planned to be carried out in the southern direction of the city. He also thanked the Russian military for their work.

Earlier, in connection with the threat of an UAV attack at two Moscow airports – Vnukovo and Domodedovo – the “Carpet” regime was announced, which involves the closure of the airspace above the airport and the immediate landing or withdrawal of all aircraft in the air.

Attempt to blow up the railway station in Kursk

Starovoit said that they wanted to blow up the building of the railway station in Kursk using a drone. According to him, as a result of an attempt to do this, five people received minor injuries from glass fragments. A video of the aftermath of the explosion in the area of ​​the station was also published.

Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk. According to preliminary information, he crashed into the roof of the railway station building, after which a fire broke out on the roof. Roman Starovoit Governor of the Kursk region

According to eyewitnesses, they heard “the sound of a lawn mower”, and then a loud bang in the sky over the city, after which smoke became visible in the area of ​​the local station. Presumably, the UAV was shot down by an air defense system.

Attack on a military airfield in the Novgorod region

Earlier in the morning on August 19, the Ukrainian military used a copter-type drone to attack a military airfield in the Novgorod region. He was quickly noticed by the calculation of the external observation post of the airfield near Novgorod and destroyed. One aircraft was damaged during the attack, but no one was injured.

A military expert, retired colonel Yuri Knutov, suggested that this drone could have been launched from Russian territory. According to him, the main difference between this type of UAV is that they have a short flight range. They are mainly reconnaissance and are widely used for the video camera strike system, however they have a very short flight time.