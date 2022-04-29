“There are many volunteers from Italy who are ready to come and fight on the side of Ukraine for the future of the whole democratic world”. Word of Odessa city councilor Andrey Vagapov, head of the Odessa Volunteers’ Defense Battalion. Battle-born and head of the military volunteer training center. ” We are waiting for them ”, he explains in an interview with Adnkronos, adding that ” a full-fledged recording is underway, after which they will be able to join us ”. ” Thanks Italy! ” Says Vagapov and ” glory to the Ukrainian people! Together we will win ”, he says, saying that Ukrainians are ” infinitely grateful to every foreigner who comes to us or who helps us from a distance ”.

In the meantime, ” volunteers from other countries are already coming to us without even waiting for registration – explains Vagapov – Only this week a Turkish doctor, ready to take up arms and defend Odessa, came to our headquarters of the National Resistance ‘ Defense of Odessa. Born in battle. ” ‘ But not only. Following the missile attack launched by the Russian armed forces on Odessa, in which five people lost their lives, the Volunteer Battalion has seen its ranks grow.

” The day after the attack even more people came to join the Ukrainian forces ”, explains Vagapov, according to whom ” the most likely scenario is that the Russians want to hit Odessa with a long-range missile attack to get to the destruction of all infrastructure in the city ”. The municipal councilor, on the other hand, tends to exclude that the city can be surrounded and besieged. ” To do this the Russians would have to overtake Mikolayv, but they won’t succeed, they don’t have enough strength, ” says Vagapov. An attack from the sea is also excluded.

‘Turkey is playing an important role in preventing Russian ships from entering the Black Sea and moving them away, but the best solution would be to sink all their ships, as we did with the cruiser Moskva and seven other ships’ ‘, he claims.

” If, on the other hand, the attack were to start from Transnistria, half a brigade of the Odessa Territorial Defense would be enough for the whole republic of Transnistria to return under Moldovan control ”, declares Vagapov, saying he is convinced of the insignificant role of the Russian army in that area . In addition, he continues, ” in the Kherson region, in Nova Kakhovka, an incredible amount of heavy vehicles are brought from Crimea so that the artillery can completely destroy everything. But something tells me that Nova Kakhovka will be a second Chornobaivka ”, referring to where ” the Ukrainian military successfully destroyed all Russian vehicles and pushes Russian soldiers back whenever they try to take this settlement under their control ” ‘.