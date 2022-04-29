Moments of fear but fortunately no consequences. Although many believe it was an organized sketch.

Enrico Papi is airing with his Big Show up Channel 5. The innovative format is based on the absence of rules, everyone can become the protagonist of the program.

The production with the help of friends and relatives involves the protagonist in a performance or in making the acquaintance of his own idol. What makes the format strong is the surprise effect that increases emotions.

Not only the audience in the room can be called into question, but even those who follow from home are not exempt from surprises.

During the episodes, many characters followed one another on the stage of the Auditorium Massimo in Rome. Gigi D’Alessio, Alex Britti, Giulia Salemi, Ivana Spagna, Ron, Sabrina Salerno, Roberto Giacobbo, Gabezo and Johnson Righeira are just some of the protagonists of the last episodes.

Last night on stage there were two well-known faces in the music scene of the 70s: Ivan Cattaneo and Donatella Rector.

The comedian is also guests Spark as the clumsy adjutant e Cristina D’Avena, who played the role of external correspondent.

Just Scintilla became the protagonist of an accident. After Midnight quiz Scintilla entered the stage dressed as a bee as he had presented himself at the home of Micaela and Stefano.

At one point the fake door used for surprises broke off and overwhelmed him. Spark fell lands hit. Fortunately, no consequences for him.

However, many think that it was yet another joke and that the collapse of the door was part of a previously organized sketch.

Still declining ratings for the program

It is a pity that even yesterday’s episode did not manage to bring the fortunes of the program back up, with the ratings increasingly declining. Being able to prevail over the cyclone Don Matteo which yesterday saw Raoul Bova’s debut is very difficult.

Big Show was viewed by 1.5 million users with a 9.5% share. Don Matteo totaled 6.5 million spectators.