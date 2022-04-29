Calm, sometimes, is not a good counselor. Marc Márquez warned on Thursday that he would try to start the Spanish GP in a calm way and it cannot be said that it has gone better that way than other times… “Stop pushing, I’ll mess it up,” he said laughing at the canutazo with the media after the press conference. As well, in FP2 he has starred in an unusual event by crashing twice on the same lap.

Both have been happily without physical consequences to regret. The first came pulling, at turn 6, named Dani Pedrosa, but the second was going slowly, calmly, off the line so as not to disturb, on the way to the pits to analyze the previous crash. It happened at turn 9, Ángel Nieto, and like the previous one, it was when he lost the front wheel, possibly due to stepping on a patch of moisture on the asphalt or an area that was still dirty. This time he crashed at 21:48 from the end of the session and took his lap easy, because he didn’t get back on his second Honda until 7:02 from the end. By the way, It was very curious to see him transported on a scooter to his box by an old acquaintance of his, a Dani Pedrosa who was at the foot of the track at the service of KTM.

His sixth and seventh fall of the year caused us to forget about the time table at times, but The clock always rules and he must not have liked being 19th at the end of the day. The one who did have reasons for happiness was Quartararo, who led with a time of 1:37.071 which leaves him very close, for a Friday, to the track record, set by Maverick with Yamaha in 2020 with 1:36.584.

The Frenchman’s case has a lot of merit, because he overcame a very complicated FP1 for him. He saved it with fifth place, but before that he had a crash at turn 13 (named Jorge Lorenzo) that caused intractable pain for a few minutes. And it is that the rear wheel of his M1 hit him in the testicles, so he had to take some time in his office before returning to the box and getting on his second Yamaha. And with it he hit two big scares, a whiplash and a walk through agriculture, as the teacher Requena would say, at the exit of turn 5 (Sito Pons) at high speed at first.

All this remained an anecdote for Fabio after leading the afternoon session and the day’s combined, with an advantage of 0.201 over Bastianini. After the two leaders and until closing the top 10 with provisional direct access to Q2, Bagnaia, Martín, Nakagami, Binder, Pol, Rins, Maverick and Miller, who was the winner last year on this track, benefited from the pain forearm that entered Quartararo when he was escaping on his way to victory.

Further back Mir started 12th (unusual after leading FP1), Aleix (very angry with Márquez for taking his wheel), Álex Márquez 16th and Márquez 19th. Raúl Fernández left due to an injury to his right hand.