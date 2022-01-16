Microsoft security experts have detected the presence of malware on dozens of government computers in Ukraine, potentially rendered unusable. This was reported by the US technology giant, explaining that the real purpose of the malware was not to blackmail the government of Kiev, as usually happens in cases of hacking, but to destroy the data contained in computer systems. The discovery of this cyber threat, with the risk of a Russian military invasion looming on the eastern border, is considered a major concern for the government in Kiev. Microsoft experts did not, however, point the finger at particular groups or entities responsible for the cyber attack. “At this time, we have not identified particular overlaps between the unique characteristics of the group behind these attacks and other groups we traditionally monitor, but we will continue to analyze their activities,” Microsoft vice president Tom Burt said on the Dell blog. ‘agency.

On Friday, the Ukrainian government was subjected to a large-scale cyber attack, taking many sites offline, including those of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Civil Protection. As early as 2015, Ukraine was the victim of another major cyber attack on its energy grid, which resulted in a massive blackout in the region.