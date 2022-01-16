Finally, the approach steps of Marc Marquez to the new season of the World Championship. The Cervera champion, who had been forced to miss the last two rounds of last season due to the worsening of his diplopia, had already returned to the saddle a few days ago, trying his hand at a motocross bike with very positive results according to him and Honda. . Today the eight-time world champion will take a further step, taking to the track in Portimao in the saddle of the RC213V-S. The interesting test was communicated by Marquez himself, together with HRC, through their respective official social profiles. The objective of this test is above all to better understand what the physical conditions of # 93 are, both in terms of vision problems and the conditions of the humerus and right shoulder, which have tormented him for almost two years after the terrible accident. Jerez in July 2020.

Marquez hasn’t ridden a motorcycle on the track since last October, when he won two consecutive races in Austin and Misano. Then the accident on a motocross bike, the blow to the head and the long stop due to the worsening of the diplopia, which had already put a spoke in the wheel in 2011. The Portuguese one is therefore a dress rehearsal for the Catalan phenomenon. If all goes well, without fatigue and problems of any kind, Marquez will be able have the go-ahead for the official MotoGP tests, scheduled in Sepang next 5-6 February and Mandalika from 11 to 13 of the same month.

Back on track 😍 pic.twitter.com/YthKx2mUGO – Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) January 16, 2022