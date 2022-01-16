Ukraine Microsoft: The cyber attack on Ukraine may be broader than initially estimated

“All the evidence points in the direction that Russia was behind the attack,” says Ukraine.

Software giant According to Microsoft, a cyber attack against Ukraine could have damaged even more targets than initially feared.

According to the company’s analysis, the attack earlier this week is potentially designed to make the administration’s network infrastructure unusable.

“Our investigation teams have identified malware on dozens of systems, and the reading could grow even further. These include numerous systems of government, NGOs and information technology companies, all located in Ukraine, ”Microsoft said.

Microsoft it appears that while the attack on the administration’s pages appeared to be a blackmail program, it may not be.

“Malware is meant to be destructive. Rather, it is intended to render the attacked devices unusable. ”

Microsoft did not comment on who might be behind the attack.

Ukraine again on Sunday, it said it had evidence that Russia was behind the cyber attack on the country.

“All the evidence points in the direction that Russia was behind the attack. Moscow is continuing the hybrid war, ”the country’s digital ministry said in a statement.

Russian news agency Tassin according to a Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Russia was behind the attack.

To Ukraine during the targeted cyber attack, the ministries’ websites could not be accessed. The night attack between Thursday and Friday targeted dozens of sites.

For example, the country’s foreign ministry website was down. News agency AFP reports that for some time the page featured a message written in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish telling them to “fear and wait for the worst”.

Access to the site was restored on Friday.

Military alliance Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday after the attack that the alliance was deepening its cyber cooperation with its partner Ukraine.

Russia has amassed tanks, artillery and tens of thousands of troops near the border with Ukraine, which has tightened the security situation throughout Europe. Russia has also demanded that Ukraine never join the military alliance NATO.

On Friday The United States has accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in the use of explosives to stage an excuse for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the White House, Russia is “creating a foundation to get a chance to make an excuse for the attack” by accusing Ukraine. Russia quickly denied the American claims.

Russian-backed rebels are already at war in eastern Ukraine against Ukrainian regime forces. Russia also annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 in violation of international law.