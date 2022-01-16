I am 1,317 new infections from Coronavirus today, Sunday 16 January 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 2 deaths, a 78 year old from the province of Oristano and a 93 year old from Cagliari. In the last 24 hours, 9,996 swabs were processed, both molecular and antigenic.

There are 28 patients admitted to intensive care units like yesterday. There are 236 patients admitted to the medical area, 12 more than yesterday. In isolation at home 20,752 people.