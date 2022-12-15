In Tongeren, Belgium, a twenty-minute drive from Maastricht, a 31-year-old Belgian was shot dead by a hunter last Sunday. The shooter was arrested on Wednesday. The victim, who was walking around with a metal detector at the time of the incident, did not know the hunter. ,,I have lost a friend for life”, says a good friend of the deceased Ken Moons, who regularly went into the field with him.

The hunter, an elderly man, is fully cooperating with the investigation, says his lawyer Philip Daeninck, who does not provide any further information. What exactly happened is not clear, but everything points to a fatal accident. The paths of the retired hunter and Moons would have crossed by chance, near a field in Rutten near Tongeren.

The two men did not know each other. Possibly the hunter thought Moons, who was looking for old coins, was a wild animal and shot the young thirty-something. Moons wore a black hood and was dressed in dark clothes. The scenario where a stray bullet hit the thirty-something's body is also possible.

Gone way too soon

It was 84-year-old farmer Hubert Engelborghs who discovered the body on Monday morning. The eighty-year-old wanted to check a post in his field, but suddenly saw something strange. At first it reminded him of a plastic sheet, but when Engelborghs approached it turned out to be a person. “A man lying on the ground and bleeding from his nose and mouth, and his metal detector was next to him,” says the farmer.

Moons would have been alone on a search with his metal detector on that Sunday evening. Previously, the man regularly went out with a regular partner, looking for valuable coins in the field. “We were always together,” writes one of his best friends on social media.

Last week, the two went into the field together. "I have now lost a friend for life. You went way too soon," he addresses him. "I will always remember the fun and crazy things we did together. You are in my heart. I will never forget you."

Ken Moons with his metal detector. © RV

