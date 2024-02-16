Ukraine live ticker: Ukrainian army withdraws from Avdiivka

According to Kiev, Russian forces have captured several Ukrainian soldiers in fierce fighting around the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka. Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy wrote on the Telegram online service on Friday evening that Ukrainian soldiers had withdrawn from some positions and taken up new positions “where necessary.” “Unfortunately, during one of these operations, several of our soldiers were captured,” Tarnavskiy added.

The general responsible for the sector of the front had previously reported “fierce fighting” in Avdiivka. “Our troops are using all available forces and means to push back the enemy,” Tarnavsky wrote. The situation in Avdiivka is “difficult” but under control. New positions are being prepared. Later on Friday, Tarnavsky announced that the army was withdrawing from a position in the south of Avdiivka.

Russia has been trying to take Avdiivka for months. The city, which had around 33,000 inhabitants before the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, is located in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. This is one of four regions that the Kremlin declared annexed in 2022.

A Russian victory in Avdiivka would be the most significant ground gain for Moscow since Russia captured the city of Bakhmut last May after months of bloody fighting. A brigade fighting in the area said on Friday that the situation in Avdiivka was now even more difficult than in Bakhmut.