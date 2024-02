The man had been missing since Friday evening.

For hours an elderly man who had been missing for some time has been found, the East Uusimaa police announced at 3:19 a.m.

The 84-year-old man was last seen before his disappearance in Vantaa's Koivukylä on Friday around 11:30 p.m. The police informed about the man's disappearance at three o'clock in the morning on Saturday.

The man is fine, the police say.