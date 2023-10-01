In the city of Uman in the central Ukrainian region of Cherkassy, a woman was hospitalized injured after a drone attack, the region’s military governor, Ihor Taburez, said on Telegram on Sunday. He reported “a hit on the industrial infrastructure.” A major fire broke out in a warehouse where mainly grain was stored.
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched a total of 30 kamikaze drones during the night. 16 of them were intercepted.
In addition, Russia has also launched missile attacks, causing damage in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Three S-300 rockets hit a civilian company, wrote military governor Oleh Synehubow on his Telegram channel. The extent of the damage is still being examined.
