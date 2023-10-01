HS interview | The center was preparing a financing model for the war – now Annika Saarikko demands the current government to fix it

Today In the autumn of politics, pop singers have been heavily involved by Erika Vikman song lyrics.

Vikman was quoted and played at the party meeting of the Basic Finns The table of sinners – song.

The theme continued this week in parliament, when the center and Liike Nyt announced that they would leave the interim question on neighborhood services and securing funding for welfare areas.

“The sinners’ table includes everyone in politics,” said the chairman of the center’s parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen.

Otherwise saying: the current state of social security services is affected by decisions made by all parties.

“I’m not going to wash my hands of this and claim that I or my party have no responsibility for this situation,” says the chairman of the center Annika Saarikko. The center he led was involved in the previous government, which carried out social security reform.

During the fall, the welfare regions have told about their extensive cutting plans. However, the new government has so far not made any changes to the funding of the regions.

The insufficient money that led to the cut plans will therefore come to the regions according to the calculation model made by the previous government.

Saarikko admits this. That is still not a reason for him not to challenge the government.

“Only the government can introduce bills to correct this situation now. The fact that the reform was carried out during the previous government does not remove the government’s obligation to fix things.”

A particularly disappointed Saarikko says that he is the Prime Minister of the coalition Petteri Orpoo.

“I’m used to the solution-oriented Orpo, but now we’re just setting up the previous government.”

Saarikko says he is disappointed with the coalition. “After Jyrki Katainen’s government, the coalition itself has not had any idea of ​​its own about reforming the social security system. Other than that the role of private individuals is increased.”

New The government outlines in its government program that 1.4 billion will be deducted from the increase in the costs of health and social services over the course of four years.

The goal is in relation to the pressure calculation made by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on the increase in costs. According to the pressure calculation, the costs will increase more than the last government planned for the funding to increase.

In Saariko’s opinion, social security services cannot withstand the saving target of 1.4 billion. In other words, the center would be ready to put more money into the war than what was planned in the last election period.

Saarikko justifies the party’s position by saying that many things have changed since the days when social security laws were prepared. Corona increased the nursing debt, inflation and the salary settlement for caregivers have increased costs, and due to the labor shortage, the regions have to rely on expensive hired labor.

The center will present its own replacement budget later in the fall, but according to Saariko, the party would not, in the current economic situation, implement, for example, the tax reductions decided by the current government. Abandoning them would give an opportunity to increase war funding more.

“Now, for example, the taxation of beer and the taxation of high-income earners will be reduced. After all, they are nice promises, but you have to understand that it is out of the services.”

Saarikon according to the “obvious mistake” in the law made during the government period of the center is the deficit rule. It forces the welfare regions to cover their accumulated deficits this year by the end of 2026.

It has been reported from several welfare areas that the goal seems downright impossible. The center is now proposing to relax the rule to four years.

“I believe that the regions have the opportunity to do things more efficiently and find savings. But I don’t think it’s possible in the government’s schedule.”

The deficit rule isn’t the only reason why regions are tight now. The wage settlement in the care sector increases costs, but this increase is not fully covered by the welfare area index, because the index takes into account the general development of the package. Nurses, on the other hand, received a contract that was better than the general level last year.

Why did the previous government make such an index model, if they wanted better salaries for nurses?

“After all, we made the correction to the financing as the last work at the end of our government term, when the reform had entered into force. I don’t agree to take such criticism that we wouldn’t have even tried to do anything.”

As part of its interim question, the center also proposes that the costs of Kela taxis, around 300 million euros, be transferred to a part of the funding pot for welfare areas. In this case, the regions would have an incentive to calculate whether it is more profitable to close a health center than to pay the residents of the municipality for taxi trips to another municipality.

In addition, the center suggests that the government should quickly start preparing an experiment on the practitioner model in order to solve the problem of expensive rental doctors. In such a model, the doctor would work in the health and social welfare center on a permanent basis, but as an independent entrepreneur.

The center only makes a midterm question with Liike Nyt. According to Saariko, the decision is due to the fact that the center did not believe that it could formulate its concrete proposals in the same way if the left-wing parties had been involved.

An island says that the center has not changed its position: the party wants every municipality to retain some kind of physical health and social services. Although Saarikko prefers to talk about “every Finn’s home region” instead of municipalities.

“It has an independent value. In addition, the goal of social security reform was to strengthen basic services. We know that if the distance to basic services increases, the threshold for using them also increases.”

Sote’s problems are also not caused only by small municipalities, says Saarikko. At the moment, all regions are struggling with funding deficits and labor shortages.

In the opinion of Keskutanka, there is no need to maintain all current services everywhere. According to Saariko, the share of mobile services and digital services can be increased.

The problem is, however, that these services are not yet mainstream anywhere, says Saarikko. So people still don’t know what the services are like and how easily they can be used.

“That’s why I’m asking the government if they would be able to commit to such a principle that the lights wouldn’t be turned off anywhere until they were told what would be replaced?”

An island therefore does not believe that Finnish health care could remain of high quality, even if services were concentrated in larger municipalities.

The fact is, however, that the vast majority of Finnish municipalities will lose their population in the future, many of them very much.

If services are still wanted in every municipality, it means more and more income transfers from urban taxpayers to rural areas. How does Saarikko justify the central line to these taxpayers?

“I have met many people who work in the capital region, but their elderly parents live in small municipalities. They are extremely interested in how, for example, round-the-clock care is implemented in these municipalities and are ready to pay taxes so that the care is good.”

